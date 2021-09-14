An Asian Purdue graduate student was the victim of an alleged race-related harassment on Sunday night, Tippecanoe County police say.
The victim was working out at the gym in the Alight apartment complex on Sagamore Parkway when a white male approached him and told him to “Go back to China,” among other comments, Sheriff Robert Goldsmith said.
Two Black males then joined in on the harassment, the graduate student told police, and threw a water bottle at him. He also told police that someone hit him on the arm, Goldsmith said.
There are no suspects as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Exponent called Alight apartments to request security footage from the incident, but was unable to leave a voicemail because the mailbox is full. Goldsmith said TCPD already requested security footage from the apartment complex, but he doesn't know if the department has received anything yet. While the video would be considered investigatory, he said, TCPD may release it to the public in the near future to to request aid in identifying the suspects.