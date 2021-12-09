A Brownsburg man was arrested after he allegedly beat two people at Sigma Chi fraternity, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday.
Ethan Hurt, 21, reportedly struck the first victim repeatedly in the face after he began harassing the victim early Thursday morning. The victim’s roommate woke up and helped the victim get Hurt out of their room and into the hallway of the residence.
Another victim attempted to calm down Hurt in the hallway. Hurt was still agitated from the previous altercation and punched that victim in the left side of his face, according to the affidavit. Both victims had minor injuries to their faces.
Hurt was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and was charged with two counts of battery and one count of battery resulting in bodily injury.