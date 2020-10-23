“You have been randomly selected to complete a required COVID-19 test” is a phrase that some students see in their email inboxes almost weekly and others have yet to read. Though some students are upset at how well-acquainted they’ve become with the Protect Purdue Health Center, Purdue maintains it’s just the luck of the draw.
David Broecker, the head of the Protect Purdue Implementation Team, said this is because the University randomly samples around 10% of students every week. The sampling randomly draws students based on where they live, be it a residence hall, fraternity, sorority or off-campus apartment. Emails are then sent out at the beginning of each week to around 4,000 students who have been selected for the week’s round of testing.
“For the semester, we have 13 weeks, which means that most students statistically would be tested at least once, some more than once and some perhaps not at all,” Broecker said. “We have done extra surveillance testing if we believe that a ‘hot spot’ might be emerging in a particular location. This is not random and would result in some students in these locations being tested again.”
More than 850 tests are processed daily through the Animal Disease Diagnostics Lab in the College of Veterinary Medicine. The ADDL received Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments certification in April, which is required by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services before laboratories can accept human samples for diagnostic testing.
Some students feel the University’s random surveillance testing is tedious and perhaps not as varied as Purdue had hoped.
“As someone who got tested four times ‘randomly,’ I’m starting to think they aren’t really randomizing it well,” said Shuri Hara, a sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute. “I only go in for two (classes) in-person, and I usually just stay home for the weekend. They need to do better about this whole randomization.”
As a professional flight technology student, Hara suspects he may be tested more often because he is in close quarters in aircrafts with his flight instructors, but he said his peers have not been tested as frequently as him.
According to Protect Purdue’s surveillance testing plan, all undergraduate, graduate and professional program students in addition to employees working full time on campus are considered for random testing. Additionally, all on-campus employees in frontline jobs such as law enforcement or emergency response are tested weekly.
The Protect Purdue website advises that all faculty, staff and students must continue to monitor daily for symptoms in compliance with the Protect Purdue Pledge. As part of the pledge, anyone who experiences symptoms is required to call the Protect Purdue Health Center to schedule a test. Case managers will then make recommendations and advise students to avoid campus and isolate until they are cleared by the PPHC medical team.
Anna Zarrilli, a freshman in the College of Engineering, was tested after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Although she tested negative, she said she was still required to quarantine in Purdue Village.
“I was told that even if I had a negative test, it could have been a false positive, so I stayed at Purdue Village for three days and went home for the remaining seven,” Zarrilli said. “Getting the results took longer than I expected. I got tested on a Tuesday and didn’t get results until Thursday.”
Some students who have undergone random testing said they were pleased with the testing process even though their results arrived late.
“The workers were really nice, and they did a good job getting us in and out really quickly,” said Sirena Linton, a freshman in the Krannert School of Management. “My results came a day later than they said they would, but I didn’t really mind.”
According to Broecker, the average time to get results for COVID-19 tests through Purdue is between one and two days. The University’s process is faster than many other testing sites like pharmacies and outside labs, which often take three to four days.
Case managers are responsible for informing students of test results. Students who test positive are notified by phone call, and those who test negative are emailed.