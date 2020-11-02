The Latino Cultural Center, along with other cultural centers offered pop-up altars honoring those who have passed for “Dia de Los Muertos.”
The holiday celebrated across Latin America started yesterday and ends today. The “Altar Crawl” event was followed by a Zoom call with Jessica Reis Mendivil, a Death Doula and a virtual Dot Art event.
“Dia de Los Muertos is an important cultural tradition across Latin America, particularly in Mexico and for many Latinx communities in the United States,” said Carina Olaru, director of the Latino Cultural Center. “This 3,000 year-old tradition with both indigenous Catholic tradition gives space to remember the dead by creating meaningful altars with ofrendas (offerings).”
The altar located at the Latino Cultural Center honored Walter Mercado Salinas, an important figure in Spanish language television who passed away on Nov. 2, 2019 as well as Latino and Latina victims of detention centers.
“Attitudes around death are different across cultures. Although we all physically experience death, our deaths are culturally and socially experienced differently around the world,” Olaru said. “In Mexican culture, for instance, the dead are not to be feared and on Dia de los muertos, we invite these souls into our homes with ofrendas that are significant to their lives. The Latino Cultural Center’s goal is for people to become acquainted with this cultural tradition and/or to have a space to invite their ancestors to the land of the living.”
In the past, the events for Day of the Dead have been in-person, and around 1,000 people from both Purdue and the Greater Lafayette community attended. These in-person events featured various performances by student organizations, and altars designed by different community members. This year, due to COVID-19, in-person events were minimized.
“The altar crawl is open to Purdue faculty, students and staff," Olaru said. "Our virtual events have been attended by many people across the world.”