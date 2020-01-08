A fire in the roof of the Purdue Technology Center Aerospace building caused people to evacuate Wednesday morning.
No one was injured by the blaze or ensuing evacuation, according to Purdue spokesperson Jim Bush. He said the fire was caused by contractors doing welding work on the roof.
A CityBus was parked on the road nearby the Rolls-Royce building, which is located just off U.S. 231 on Newman Road, for evacuated employees to take if they wanted to leave. Bush said the Hooks building across the street was also available for people to get out of the freezing weather. Employees will be allowed back into the building later in the afternoon around 12:30 p.m., Bush said in an email, though a portion of the building remains closed for cleanup.
The initial fire alarm went off at 10:45 a.m., followed by Purdue ALERT texts and emails. Purdue alerts told people to avoid the area.