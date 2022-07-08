Purdue Convocations presents its 120th season, which includes “The Book of Mormon,” “Legally Blonde – The Musical,” “CATS” and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” along with the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show.
All tickets for 2022-23 events are available for purchase by the general public and Friends of Convocations, according to a news release. An allotment of tickets for each performance is available for the Friends of Convos priority points ordering period July 7-22. For priority seating, Friends of Convos must use the form at convocations.org/tickets.
General public single and group tickets also went on sale Thursday. Patrons may buy tickets online at convocations.org/tickets, by phone at 765-494-3933 or by visiting the Stewart Center Box Office at 128 Memorial Mall during its summer hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Friends of Convos members are given priority seating using the Priority Point system. Donations of $100 or more qualify patrons for priority seating and other perks, and provide crucial support for performances, education, outreach and special programs.
2022-23 Purdue Convocations season schedule:
Sway Company presents “Bloom!”
Sept. 8-9, 12:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. each day
Purdue Memorial Union south lawn
Sway returns to Purdue University for a series of free outdoor performances of its new show, “Bloom!” Inspired by the flowers of the Smoky Mountains, the Australian collective of acrobatic artists performs atop 14-foot sway poles, where they arch high in the sky in a family-friendly, colorful and spirited performance that explores themes of nature, community, transformation, individuality and diversity.
Larry Fleet
Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Loeb Playhouse
Purdue audiences were mesmerized by Larry Fleet when he opened for Jake Owen in February 2020. Fleet’s music represents his blue-collar, small-town upbringing with pride. Touring in support of his 2021 album, “Stack of Records,” Fleet returns to Purdue with his country music style that can appeal to fans of modern sounds as well as those who like classic outlaw country.
27th annual West Lafayette Global Fest
Sept. 17, 3 p.m.
Downtown West Lafayette
Join us for the 27th annual West Lafayette Global Fest to celebrate our diverse community. Expect dozens of booths and multiple performance areas brimming with delectable delights, craft beer, cultural activities and live music. Headliners include Ethiopian jazz artist Gili Yalo, Mongolian folk act Tuvergen Band, and New Mexican string band Lone Piñon.
Cécile McLorin Salvant
Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Loeb Playhouse
New York-based jazz singer Cécile McLorin Salvant has released multiple critically acclaimed albums and graced stages worldwide to standing ovations. Touring in support of her new album, “Ghost Song,” which was conceived and recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown, Salvant makes her triumphant return to Purdue.
“The Book of Mormon”
Oct. 16, 7 p.m.
Elliott Hall of Music
The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post states, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” It’s “The Book of Mormon,” the nine-time Tony Award-winning musical. Contains explicit language.
“Legally Blonde – The Musical”
Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.
Elliott Hall of Music
America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who’s in charge (again) as “Legally Blonde – The Musical” comes to Elliott Hall of Music.
“Grace for President”
Oct. 29, 3 p.m.
Loeb Playhouse
Based on the popular children’s book, “Grace for President” tells the story of a smart, precocious and tuneful young girl who decides to run for class president while questioning the lack of women in the Oval Office. This family-friendly musical tells the story of Grace and her classmates as they learn about the presidency, campaigns, the election process and what it takes to be a leader.
“R.E.S.P.E.C.T.”
Nov. 5, 8 p.m.
Loeb Playhouse
The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin’s career and life helped pave the way for some of today’s biggest stars. “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” explores Franklin’s extraordinary talent and courageous life.
“Pride and Prejudice”
Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.
Loeb Playhouse
New York’s Aquila Theatre returns to Purdue to present its take on Jane Austen’s novel “Pride and Prejudice.” For more than 200 years, the romance between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy has captivated audiences in the written form, as a hit film and now as a classical theater production.
“Julius Caesar”
Nov.11, 8:30 p.m.
Loeb Playhouse
Aquila Theatre will finish this year’s repertory residency at Purdue by breathing new life into The Bard once again with its take on “Julius Caesar.” This classic tale of the machinations of power in political institutions, showcasing William Shakespeare’s beautiful language and the artistic direction and striking imagery of Aquila Theatre, is a must-see for classical theater fans.
The Secret Agency
Nov.18, 7:30 p.m.
Wells Community Cultural Center
Old-school hip-hop, funk and breakdancing meet new-school audiences when “The Secret Agency” hits the stage with their Grammy-winning hip-hop for kids. This family-friendly concert will get your young ones moving and learning through the power of rhythm and rhyme.
Kenny Broberg
Nov. 20, 3 p.m.
Loeb Playhouse
Midwest-born but internationally renowned classical pianist Kenny Broberg boasts an impressive repertoire – from his original pieces that have been showcased on NPR to his take on master composers like Brahms and Liszt. Broberg will make his Purdue debut and join the list of amazing artists to have played the treasured Steinway.
“A Feeling of Norwegian Christmas”
Dec. 11, 3 p.m.
Loeb Playhouse
tenThing returns to Purdue after a successful 2017 engagement to bring us a new holiday music experience with the program “A Feeling of Norwegian Christmas.” The 10-piece, all-female brass ensemble is led by trumpeter and group namesake Tine Thing Helseth, whose arrangements are full of surprise and wonder. You’ll hear music of the Christmas season from across Europe and America and even some Disney holiday tunes.
“Dizzy Spellz”
2023 Purdue Jazz Festival headliner
Jan. 20, 8 p.m.
Loeb Playhouse
Trumpeter Sean Jones’ “Dizzy Spellz” has wowed New York audiences for years with its interpretation of the late, great jazz master Dizzy Gillespie. Armed with a turntablist and the tap-dancing Appalachian style of Brinae Ali, Jones and “Dizzy Spellz” put a new spin on Diz, from his bebop beginnings to his later Afro-Cuban tunes. The band will serve as a kickoff to the 2023 Purdue Jazz Festival.
TEDxPurdueU: “Terrarium”
Feb. 18, Noon
Loeb Playhouse
The 2023 edition of TEDxPurdueU will contain a “Terrarium” packed full of ideas and research that explore the variety of ways technology, entertainment, design, culture, sustainability and environmentalism interface with each other in the world today. Boundary-pushing experts from Purdue University, the Greater Lafayette community and the world at large will present their ideas in the classic TED format of talks that are 18 minutes or less.
“CATS”
Feb. 19, 6:30 p.m.
Elliott Hall of Music
Rediscover “CATS,” the beloved musical with breathtaking music – including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater, “Memory.” Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation.
“The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart”
Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 24, 8 p.m.; Feb. 25, 3 p.m.; 8 p.m.; Feb. 26, 6 p.m.
All performances held at Duncan Hall
Indiana winters can be rough. It’s best to hunker down while enjoying a pint, some songs and the story of “The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart,” a full-tilt immersive theatrical experience based on the original National Theatre of Scotland production that wowed Purdue audiences in 2012. Contemporary themes, Scottish culture and razor-sharp turns of the tale make “Prudencia” manically funny and soul-searching, often within the same stanza.
“Danny Carmo’s Mathematical Mysteries”
Feb. 26, 3 p.m.
Loeb Playhouse
“Danny Carmo’s Mathematical Mysteries” dazzles and amazes young audiences in a show where math, theater and technology collide to prove that understanding math can be fun. After selling out his 2018 Purdue performance, Carmo will bring a new show of traditional and multimedia tricks.
“Memphis Jookin’: The Show”
featuring Lil Buck
March 4, 8 p.m.
Loeb Playhouse
For the last decade, renowned dance artist Lil Buck has been an agile ambassador of Memphis Jookin’, the river city’s ankle-bending, gravity-defying style of street dance. His skills and efforts have culminated in the new production titled “Memphis Jookin’: The Show,” which will take you on a journey to the fabled city to chronicle how the art form emerged from local street dances to become an international phenomenon.
Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show
March 26, 6 p.m.
Elliott Hall of Music
The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is a powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.
ATLYS
April 12-13
Various times and locations
ATLYS is a classically trained string quartet lauded for its passionate and dynamic performances of unique covers of your favorite pop and rock hits, original compositions and more. Featuring former Lafayette resident Jinty McTavish on violin, the group is sought-after onstage and in the studio. Free pop-up performances will be April 12 and 13 around Purdue’s campus and Greater Lafayette.
“Jesus Christ Superstar"
50th anniversary tour
April 14, 8 p.m.
Elliott Hall of Music
Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world.
Les Violons du Roy with Inon Barnatan, piano
April 26, 7:30 p.m.
Loeb Playhouse
Led by conductor Jonathan Cohen, Les Violons du Roy prides itself on showcasing guest soloists at its concerts, and its Purdue engagement will be no different. Pianist Inon Barnatan has wowed audiences worldwide, just as he did at Purdue in 2016.