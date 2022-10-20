Several West Lafayette streets will be closed on Saturday morning for the Purdue Boilermaker Half Marathon and 5K.
The following roads will be affected by the half marathon, which lasts from 8 a.m. to noon:
- Cherry Lane
- McCormick Road
- Airport Road
- Stadium Avenue
- State Street
- U.S. 231
- Cumberland Avenue
- Northwestern Avenue
- Lindberg Road
The 5K portion of the race will affect:
- Tower Drive
- Martin Jischke Drive
- Third Street
The roads will immediately reopen once runners have cleared them, said Purdue police Lieutenant of Administrative Services Nick Crosby.
The event has drawn about 2,500 participants in the past and will be entirely in West Lafayette this year, a Purdue press release reads.
"It's going to be a busy day on campus," Crosby said. "While our main objective is to protect everyone, we want to accommodate motorists the best we can. We just ask that people follow the directions of the police officers who will be stationed at various intersections and be aware of what's going on around them."