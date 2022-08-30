The search for the Black Cultural Center’s new director kicked off with Sean H. Palmer, at the BCC yesterday morning.
Palmer earned his master’s degree from Clark Atlanta University, his bachelor's at Macalester College, and his Master of Divinity from Duke Divinity School. Palmer has served as a director in multiple Black Cultural Centers and serves as a pastor in the oldest Black Presbyterian church.
Palmer took the stage with a key phrase – Afrofuture.
He described “sitting on freedom’s front porch,” a conversation with Octavia Bulter, an Afrofuturist, with Kwame Nkrumah, the first Prime Minister of Ghana who led the country to independence.
“Now, if you really want to hear good conversation, go to the kitchen because that’s where things happen,” said Palmer, drawing a laugh from the crowd. “The question to be answered today is how do we build belonging? That's a beautiful question for a cultural center that sits as the most iconic cultural center in the country.”
Palmer continued to praise Purdue’s cultural center.
“Everybody looks to Purdue, whether you're talking about your African American cultural center or your Latin-X cultural center. Having served on the association for Black cultural centers board for the last six years, I have heard from a variety of viewpoints that we all point to the Purdue legacy of leadership and thinking about cultural centers as innovative.”
However, he hopes to weave identity, diversity, and inclusion work into the BCC.
Palmer outlined a six-point plan as the potential director of the BCC.
First, he emphasized intersectionality as a guiding theoretical framework.
Palmer said that he realizes that Black lives cannot be forced into a “binary.” He references the Black queer community, the Black trans community, and “black lives who will sit at other kinds of intersections.”
His second step was to ensure the BCC as a place where people practice “radical joy.” Palmer references Marsha P. Johnson, a black, LGBTQ activist who had lots of joy in her life even as one of the prominent figures in the Stonewall rebellion.
“We must teach that joy is a political agent, just as thinking about the resonance of trauma.”
Third, he hopes to convene a community of lifelong learners. He translates this vision as taking faculty and students on trips and symposiums rather than just standalone programs.
When talking about his fifth step Palmer emphasized the importance of engineering a dynamic social life that acts in accordance with the collegiate experience. Palmer does not just want to be a cultural center that celebrates Kwanzaa, pre-Kwanzaa, and MLK day.
“For too long, student affairs professionals tend to think of themselves as relying on black student organizations to make social life abundant and beautiful on these campuses,”
Palmer suggests events like balls, cocktail parties, and fashion shows.
Correspondingly, he aims to increase cultural immersion in forms of study abroad and spring break trips.
“We have to take the cultural center to the streets. We have to take the cultural center into spaces that are Afro Latin-X and Afro indigenous. We have to take ourselves into black queer spaces and ask questions on their terms, not on our terms.”
In his last step, he hopes to answer the call and the possibility to build a generation of Cultural Center leaders.
Cornelious Bynum, the Director of African American Studies, particularly emphasized his desire for the BCC to promote entrepreneurship among students.
Victoria Parker, a graduate student in Agriculture, hopes for the new BCC director to form “creative ways in creating a sense of belonging for Black students at Purdue.”
David Stanley, a member of the audience and an Associate Professor in Counseling Psychology at Purdue, described Palmer as the “gold standard” of the candidates. He described Palmer as authentic and joyful, key qualities he had hoped to see in a BCC director.
The finalists for the director of the Black Cultural Center continue hosting public talks till Sept. 9 in the BCC.