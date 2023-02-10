Attorneys representing Purdue and those for Ji Min Sha huddled around the judge's bench Friday morning to set a hearing date for whether Purdue will submit Sha's Counseling and Psychological Services records for the case.
Judge Sean Persin issued four subpoenas on Jan. 10 seeking information about the Sha's mental health, who was charged with the killing of his McCutcheon Hall roommate Varun Manish Chheda in October. One of the subpoenas is for Sha's CAPS records.
Purdue filed a motion to quash the subpoena, or get rid of the legal requirement to produce those records, on Jan. 27.
The motion argues that the subpoena would violate Sha's due process.
“A patient’s mental health record is confidential and shall be disclosed only with the consent of the patient," the motion reads, citing Indiana state code 16-39-2-3.
The motion claims Purdue has not received any consent from Sha about disclosing any amount of his mental health services record.
“The court must hold a hearing on the petition and the patient and the provider … must be given at least 15 days advance notice of the hearing,” the motion reads.
Tyler Jones, the attorney representing Purdue, wrote that the state didn’t file a petition to release records, and the judge didn’t expressly authorize Purdue to release the information.
Even if the subpoena acted as authorization, the motion reads, Purdue wasn’t given the 15-day minimum notice. The order was filed just three days after the request in December, and the official subpoena order doesn’t act as authorization.
The hearing for the motion to quash is scheduled for March 8.