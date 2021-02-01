Some Purdue students are profiting after taking part in a mass purchase of stock in companies such as GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment, which has led to skyrocketing share prices and stock market upheaval.
Patryk Baranski, a junior in aerospace engineering, said his interest in the stock market began late last year. His interest piqued when he discovered a Reddit page, r/wallstreetbets, that focuses on stock speculation, market research and absurdist humor.
He wanted to learn more about the fundamentals of trading and found the research done by other Reddit users to be helpful in his own trades. By late December, Baranski had decided to invest his portfolio into a company the subreddit had become fixated with: the video game and gaming merchandise retailer GameStop.
Baranski was attracted to the deal because of GameStop’s unique situation as a stock-shorted company.
Stock-shorting, a strategy usually employed by high-scale investors like hedge funds, bets that a share price is going to decrease in value by a scheduled date. The seller borrows shares of that company from a broker-dealer and sells them, hoping to buy them back at a lower price and net a profit.
The risk in this type of trade is that if the share price goes up instead of down, the short-seller will have to buy the stock back at that higher price. These buybacks create a feedback loop that further increases the value of the shorted stock; there is theoretically no limit to how much money they can lose on the trade because stock prices move toward infinity.
GameStop had more people short-selling its shares than there were shares physically available to trade.
Judging by the unprecedented amount of shorted stock — roughly 200% — users on r/wallstreetbets believed they could buy GameStop stock to offset the short and drive up the value of the stock. Eventually, the users hoped, this strategy would force short-sellers to close their positions as losses mounted and buy back shares at higher prices.
And as it happened this week, professional traders were forced to close their contracts early and pushed up GameStop’s stock price even further. Many a redditor reaped the profits, including Baranski.
When Baranski first bought into GameStop back on New Year’s Eve, shares were selling for roughly $20 each. At the close of the trading market on Friday, shares of the company sat at $320.
“I told my friends and family: ‘If nothing happens, that’s fine,” Baranski said. “If I end up losing the money, that’s OK, but if something big happens I definitely want to be along for that ride.’”
He thinks the price will continue to rise and expects to net a $30,000 return, all from an initial investment of $371.
Though he said he finds the sum impressive, he doesn’t think it’s replicable.
“The short squeeze happening with GameStop is a once-in-a-lifetime event,” Baranski said.
Alexander Boquist, a professor of finance management in the Krannert School of Management whose areas of expertise include stock market volatility and short-selling, said this is an unprecedented event in the world of finance.
“(It’s) one of the crazier things that I’ve seen happen,” Boquist said. “And I’ve been following the market since the 1990s.”
GameStop’s share price could continue to rise in the days and weeks ahead, Boquist said, although that depends on the fortitude of the retail traders holding the stock.
“As long as the Reddit crowd’s not selling en masse, (the stock) will just keep lingering and going up from where it is,” Boquist said, referencing the pressure holders of GameStop’s stock face to sell their shares and cash out with huge profits.
If the share price does begin dropping, Boquist thinks it may fall rapidly as shareholders realize they’re losing money and sell their holdings. He’s not sure that a $300-$400 share price for GameStop is realistic in the long term based on the company’s financial performance, but says the stock market is unpredictable by nature.
Boquist quoted the famous economist John Maynard Keynes: “The markets can remain irrational for longer than you can stay insolvent.”
Even if the price does drop, Boquist doesn’t think that r/wallstreetbets and its users will be getting out of stock-trading anytime soon. He likened the subreddit to a decentralized hedge fund.
In the past, hedge funds like Melvin Capital and Citron Capital, two of the funds that bet big against GameStop, were the forces battling against each other in the stock market. They would buy up millions of shares of companies and determine those companies’ futures on a whim with minimal possibility of losses for themselves, Boquist said.
The professor said he thinks the days of hedge funds’ superiority in the market are coming to a close.
“People like Melvin Capital underestimated the possibility that an army of people would get together and push the price up,” Boquist said.
Baranski said he feels no sympathy for the hedge funds that are losing billions of dollars in the GameStop short. Rather, he believes that they’re paying a price for their greed.
“They started shorting the (GameStop) stock at around $20-$30, and they got it down to $2, and they didn’t take their profit,” Baranski said. “They instead pushed for bankruptcy, (which would have) effectively put thousands of people out of work to boost their bottom line.”
He’s hopeful this incident might prompt the government and financial regulators to place a higher scrutiny on the stock-shorting business, which he called a “dubious activity.”
Even though he bought in to learn about the market and to make money, he said he’s staying in to force hedge funds to pay for their role in the 2008 financial crisis.
“This is about sticking up for companies, sticking up for their employees and sticking up for people who traditionally had to play the market by the rules of the market-makers,” Baranski said.
“Finally,” he added, “now the tables are turning.”