Purdue's athletics department released this statement Friday afternoon about the Big Ten's addition of UCLA and USC by 2024:
Our University and athletics department are excited to welcome UCLA and USC to the Big Ten Conference.
As an original founding member of the conference, Purdue University has long held a commitment to academic excellence and innovation, and this bold move brings two tradition-rich institutions with values that match our own into today's Big Ten Conference family.
New opportunities will be afforded to our student-athletes, campus community and alumni with the inclusion of UCLA and USC, and we look forward to meeting the Bruins and Trojans in the halls of higher education and on the fields of competition.