Becoming a cellist was inevitable for a musician formerly of the folk band The Lumineers.
“Music was always something that came pretty naturally growing up,” said Neyla Pekarek, who will perform at Purdue Thursday night. “I wasn’t the best student, (I) certainly wasn’t an athlete. But from elementary-school age I was super interested in choir and orchestra.”
When Pekarek was 8 years old, her music teacher asked her to choose a string instrument to play. She chose the cello. Though Pekarek isn’t sure why she chose the cello, she said she’s glad she made the decision.
“The cello is a human instrument,” Pekarek said. “It’s supposed to have the same vocal range as most humans and so I think there is (a) personal quality to it that people respond to.”
Pekarek played the cello through high school, where her choir and drama teachers helped her get more into vocal music and musical theater. She attended the University of Northern Colorado to study musical theater and music education as a result. There, cello became secondary to her primary studies, she said.
Pekarek graduated college in 2009 and had trouble finding work, she said. Moving back in with her parents, Pekarek looked for any opportunity to get out of the house and make money. It was then that Pekarek found her breakthrough as a member of The Lumineers.
“I was perusing Craigslist, which wasn’t something I did often, but I found an ad looking for a cello player for a folk band,” Pekarek said. “I met (the band) at their house. ... About a year later we put an album out and the year after that we were nominated for a Grammy.”
But as the sole female member of The Lumineers, Pekarek said she didn’t always feel heard.
“I felt like I had to fight a lot harder to be taken seriously both by my bandmates and folks we worked with, and promoters and managers,” Pekarek said. “I think having some diversity in a group is really important because it just provides a lot of different perspectives.”
Pekarek was a member of The Lumineers for almost nine years, but she said there came a point when she was ready to move on.
“I was really ready to start writing my own songs and to start singing — both things I wasn’t doing in that band,” Pekarek said. “But also, some people I think are just really good at being leaders and some people are really good at following directions, and I think I was ready to be my own boss.”
Pekarek’s debut solo album, “Rattlesnake,” is inspired by the story of Katherine Slaughterback, who earned the nickname “Rattlesnake Kate” when she killed 140 rattlesnakes during a rattlesnake migration in 1920s Colorado.
“It’s a story that stuck with me for a long time. I just couldn’t stop thinking about her. She became my muse. The more I researched her, the more I felt a connection to her,” Pekarek said. “I think she was a woman who felt really misunderstood and unheard in her own way as a lot of women do, and as I felt.”
Having experienced these discrepancies, Pekarek is excited to see that they are becoming a conversation.
“I always talk about my record and how many Western stories about men and about cowboys (there are),” Pekarek said. “Those are super important and interesting to history, but there are so few stories about women of the West.”
That’s one of the reasons why Pekarek thought the narrative of Rattlesnake Kate was worth telling.
“I like Neyla’s music, voice and sound,” said Mike Armintrout, a senior associate director at Purdue Convocations. Armintrout was instrumental in bringing Pekarek to Purdue, having seen and enjoyed one of her performances of the album a few years ago.
Pekarek’s album has been commissioned to be a musical, and Pekarek said she is the composer and lyricist for it. The musical takes up a lot of her time now and the musical is set to premiere in Denver in February 2021. She is also touring and is looking for the inspiration for her next album.
“Sometimes we have these really specific plans for how we’re going to get from point A to point B and that doesn’t always happen,” Pekarek said. “So long as you feel safe and your integrity isn’t compromised, say yes to things that don’t always sound totally tailor-made for you because it might lead to something that is unexpected and fun.”
Pekarek will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night at Loeb Playhouse in Stewart Center. Tickets are available on the Purdue Convocations website.