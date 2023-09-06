The Rainbow Callout, designed as a welcome back in support of LGBTQ people at Purdue, went off with a bang Tuesday night. The event was held in the Gold and Black gyms in the Cordova Recreational Center.
The night consisted of different tables handing out freebies like candy, condoms and stickers. The booths filled up most of the gym, but on the far side of the gym a stage was set with a fluttering gold backdrop for the drag show.
Assistant director of the LGBTQ Center Kelsey Chapman explained the importance of the event to support Purdue’s community.
“It’s so much fun. It’s a celebration of getting back together,” Chapman said. “It’s super important for students to feel supported. A big showing like this is impactful.”
The callout is full of opportunities for people to meet others and find new ways of expressing themselves.
“I like the different outfits. I saw someone with really cool geometric glasses, almost like a cat eye,” said Annemarie Bryans, a student in history. “Everyone is really nice.”
This year, 140 different groups, ranging from downtown stores to churches, academic offices, health centers and student clubs joined the event. The booths were lined up in rows throughout the gym. Some people even had to share tables with other groups so that there would be enough room for everyone.
Lowell Kane, the director of the LGBTQ Center, is in charge of organizing the event. Kane said they would not have been able to pull this off without the partnerships with people across campus.
“Every year we grow,” Kane said. “It has grown from 15 people in 2012 to 3,000 attendees now.”
While guests could still mill about the tables and talk, all eyes were on the drag show which started an hour into the callout.
Purdue started having a drag show in the ‘90s that was put on by the students. Since the LGBTQ Center opened in 2012, the center has been putting together the drag performances.
Local drag queens from Lafayette like Veronica Fox, Angela Shadé and Aniah Lation performed during the Rainbow Callout. The show also included Eureka O’Hara, a drag queen famous for being in “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
Wearing a pink rhinestone studded leotard with a fringe and sparkling tights, O’Hara strutted across the stage.
“I want people to get lost in the moment with me because I get lost in the moment when I perform,” O’Hara said. “I transform into whatever I’m performing the session after. I always have, so when I perform I get to escape myself and my own realities that could be negative.”
She performed to a song called “Accept me,” and after her performance read her poem “Fat Boy Riot” to the audience.
“My performances that I do always have some kind of message or some theatrical element,” O’Hara said. “I get very emotional and animated, almost like you’re intensely emotional and shaking and like getting that energy out.”
O’Hara puts emotions into her performances, similarly to the other performers of the night. The crowd danced and waved flags while each drag queen performed.
“I’m especially proud that (the crowd) supported all the local queens in the same way,” O’Hara said. “Remember that those queens and entertainers are the ones that are at the forefront of your community, putting in the work and representing that self expression, and the ability to express yourself artistically without fear every week, so make sure you keep supporting them.”