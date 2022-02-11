To President Mitch Daniels, who is apparently going on scavenger hunts and exploring the Everglades in Naples, Florida:
Thursday night’s Black Student Union Town Hall was the most organized, well attended and thoughtful display of activism we’ve seen on campus. Students of all races proposed detailed plans of action to address systemic racism in policing both at Purdue and nationwide, grievances were aired respectfully, and all voices were heard.
We hope you were listening.
Almost every Boilermaker in the world has seen the video that was posted Wednesday night. That includes you, President Daniels. That includes police. That includes all of Purdue’s administration.
Yet it took a full 24 hours for you to take a break from your Annual Weekend in Naples to issue a response to hurting students. Apparently, the warmth and sunshine isn’t worth giving up a few days early to come back to campus and address a now-nationwide controversy.
Vice Provost for Student Life Beth McCuskey and Vice Provost for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion John Gates, who are apparently also in Naples, along with nearly a dozen other administrators, still haven’t said a word. Now, officer Jon Selke has been put on leave “until further notice” once an internal investigation is complete.
President Daniels, ensure police conduct the investigation correctly. And do it quickly.
Students are in pain after what they witnessed. Emotions are high, and tempers have flared. Protests are being organized as this is being written. Dozens of students suggested boycotting classes and sporting events to send a statement to the administration. Death threats have been made. The sooner Purdue acts, the better off everyone will be.
Don’t let this get out of hand while you sit on yours.
And to the more than 1,000 students who attended the town hall and surely thousands more awaiting Purdue’s response: Don’t wait until a police officer roughs up, hurts or – God forbid – kills a Black student to talk about racial justice. Whether this officer is found guilty doesn’t negate what was said in the town hall – that Black students deserve better treatment.
And as you continue to organize and take action, remember what was said so often Thursday night: Remain peaceful, remain civil, listen to all voices, and never stop fighting for what you believe.
