Two days after Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced Purdue would be a COVID-19 vaccination site, the Tippecanoe County Health Department met Wednesday to discuss vaccination plans, business restrictions and school quarantine times.
Vaccines
Daniels said on Monday that Purdue’s campus would be used to eventually immunize “tens of thousands of faculty, staff and students” when it serves as a vaccination site.
Purdue’s site will be able to vaccinate Purdue students and staff who are eligible under the state vaccine regulations. Indiana offers vaccinations to individuals who are 70 or older, first responders and health-care workers who are in direct contact with patients.
“We’re just waiting for the delivery or the date for the delivery of the vaccine,” Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer for the Protect Purdue Health Center, said in the Wednesday press conference. “We already have everything in place to be able to get it up and running.”
While vaccines have not yet been delivered to Purdue, Ramirez said Purdue will start administering vaccines almost as soon as they are acquired.
“We already have volunteers that are going to help to provide the vaccine,” Ramirez said. “We already have a location set already as well. We’ll follow the same state guidelines, so we’ll still use that as the prioritization.”
Vaccines will play a role in driving the positivity rate further down over the next few months, Dr. Jeremy Adler said Wednesday. Currently, vaccination sites remain limited to the IU Arnett Hospital and the county health department clinic, but there are plans from to create more test sites as vaccines are delivered.
“Some of our local pharmacies, such as Walgreens and Meijer and I believe Payless are planning to start providing vaccines,” Adler said.
Quarantine struggles
The main hurdle to overcome in establishing new vaccination sites is the acquisition of the vaccine, Adler said. Indiana has excluded teachers from the list of individuals eligible for vaccination due to high demand and low supply. Schools have struggled to stay open as a result, with many of their students and faculty being quarantined every week.
“One of the things that the schools experienced was significant numbers of quarantined students and staff. And sometimes, the numbers of students and staff being quarantined (was) high enough that it became difficult to keep the schools open, to keep the schools in operation,” Adler said.
To compensate, schools have reduced the required quarantine time for infected students from 14 days to the new CDC-approved 10 days. There have been 9,400 close contacts quarantined since the beginning of the school year in Tippecanoe County, with 286 being quarantined in the last 14 days, Adler said. With positivity going down, officials remain hopeful that the number will decrease further.
Mayor John Dennis complimented the incoming Purdue students for being “prepared and informed” and said he was impressed by their behavior this semester.
“When you compare the behavior of the students last semester to the behavior of the students this semester, there really is no comparison,” Dennis said. “They actually came back to campus prepared and formed. They knew what to do.”
Back in business?
Businesses and gyms that are currently operating under limited capacity guidelines could open at full capacity this week if cases remain below a seven-day average positivity rate of 10%, Adler said. Since last week, the rate in Tippecanoe County has decreased from 6.3% to 4.2% with the influx of thousands of tests conducted by Purdue.
“The decreases we are seeing in new cases, percent positivity and hospitalizations are encouraging,” Adler said. “At this point it is too early to know whether or not these trends will continue, so we need to remain cautious.”
Wednesday marked 12 consecutive days with the positivity rate under 10%. If that time period reaches 14 days, Tippecanoe County will relax restrictions for its businesses.
The changes include 100% capacity for retail centers, entertainment venues and gyms, with appropriate social distancing in place. Additionally, restaurants would be able to operate at 75% indoor dining capacity, while bars will go to 50% indoor capacity. Adler said that should the positivity rate rebound over 10% again, restrictions on capacity would be reinstated.