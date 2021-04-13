Purdue's last "Pursuing Racial Justice Together" event will feature the Hoover Institute fellow, writer and filmmaker Shelby Steele.
Author Steele will join Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion John Gates in discussing the role of race as power in American life, according to a Purdue News press release. The event, "An Evening with Dr. Shelby Steele," will be hosted online at 7 p.m. on April 20. Free virtual tickets are available here, and registration is due by 3 p.m. on the day of the event.
In 1994, Steele was named a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, a conservative think tank in Stanford, California, according to the release, and his focus includes the study of race relations, affirmative action and multiculturalism. The release states that he has written much on race in America and the repercussions of modern social programs on race relations, with his work appearing in The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.
"It is wonderful to bring our yearlong learning series to a close with an event featuring Dr. Shelby Steele,” Gates said in the release. "His significant work on the topic of race has positioned him as a leading scholar in this arena, and I look forward to an engaging conversation."