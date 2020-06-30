The competitive season for all fall club sports at Purdue has been canceled, per an email from Purdue RecWell Monday.
Other restrictions were also announced for club practices. Club sports teams are not allowed to travel off campus for events, and no non-Purdue visitors are allowed, including coaches, speakers or other teams.
Teams will still be allowed to hold practices in the fall, but have to follow strict restrictions, including:
- No more than 50 students may attend practice at a time
- All students must stay 12 feet apart when stationary
- For organized running drills or active exercises, students' paths of motion all "need to be parallel or in different directions" and should be spaced 12 feet apart from others
- All students must either provide their own equipment or the team must organize a way to clean equipment between uses (with the exception of instances such as a ball being passed between two individuals.)
The only confirmed time slot for use of the Northwestern Fields on Cherry Lane is Monday to Friday from 6-8 p.m, which will be available for all club teams to use for conditioning practices.
The email said decisions about the spring season will be announced at a later date.