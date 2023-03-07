Utkuhan Genc stood in front of a white screen, with logos of several Big 10 schools sprawled across a graph. Below the schools’ logos, various years were listed, ranging from 2025 to 2050, showing when each university planned to reach net-zero carbon emissions.
Genc pointed out a notable omission from the graph: the logo of Purdue University.
“We have research capacity, we have graduates, we have faculty, we have undergraduates, all who are passionate about (fighting climate change) and are trying to solve these problems,” he said, “yet Purdue is the only Big 10 university to have no (net-zero carbon emissions goal) at all.”
Genc heaved a sigh, pointing at the graph.
“But where is Purdue?”
Genc was one of the keynote speakers at a town hall hosted by the Purdue Climate Action Collective in the Hiler Theater of Wilmeth Active Learning Center Tuesday evening. The goal of the town hall was to discuss the lack of a climate action plan at Purdue.
PCAC, consisting of faculty, undergraduate and graduate students and local community leaders, was founded last semester with the intention of advocating for Purdue administration to set a net-zero carbon emission goal. Currently, Purdue is the only Big 10 university to not have one.
Throughout the town hall, six members of PCAC presented ideas about reducing the impact Purdue has on the environment and took questions from the audience about the organization’s goals.
Michael Johnston, an associate professor of English and the founder PCAC, said the organization’s current approach to encouraging Purdue to set a net-zero goal is “non-confrontational” and wishes to work with Purdue in a cooperative fashion.
“We want to present ourselves as working with the administration and kind of being the vehicles to help this happen,” he said.
Johnston said President Mung Chiang and Provost Patrick Wolfe had been invited to the town hall, but declined to attend because they were “quite busy.”
“We are still trying to think of a way of working collaboratively with them,” he said.
Environmental and Ecological Engineering professor Larry Nies, one of the speakers at the event, said greener energy sources such as solar panels would reduce energy costs for Purdue and provide a more efficient way of producing electricity.
Despite this, Purdue administration remains convinced that installing green energy sources would cost the university more money, Nies said.
“The fact that we don’t have solar panels all over our campus right now, considering the focus on financial responsibility that (Chiang’s) administration seems to have, is kind of baffling to me,” he said.
Nies said Purdue has a responsibility to embrace green energy sources and set a net-zero carbon emission goal as an obligation to the Greater Lafayette community.
“We live in this community and are a part of this community,” he said. “(Purdue) is not this isolated, separate institution that gets to behave as if it’s not part of the community, although it seems to act like that.”
Janine Mahoski, a senior in the College of Science and a representative from the Purdue Student Sustainability Council, said the most important factors in establishing a net-zero carbon emission goal at Purdue are individual sustainable actions on the part of students, and pressure from undergraduate students on administration.
“It’s very easy to think that the faculty or maybe even the graduate students have some louder voice than us, but the undergraduate students make up 75% of enrollment at this university,” she said. “Our tuition is a major source of funds, and we should have a say as to where those funds go.”
The formation of PCAC is not the first instance of student efforts to have Purdue set a net-zero carbon emissions goal.
In 2021, the Purdue Student Government wrote a draft climate action plan and a resolution for Purdue to embrace it. The plan and resolution was endorsed by PGSG in 2022, Johnston said, and is currently set to be considered by the University Senate some time this year.
Lindsay Payne, the chair of the West Lafayette Go Greener Commission and a member of PCAC, while projecting a picture of her children on the screen behind her, said Purdue has the capacity to make change happen, and must do so for the sake of future generations.
The West Lafayette City Council, with the assistance of the GGC, set a goal in January of halving greenhouse emissions in the city by 2030, but Purdue’s refusal to set its own goal has hampered the ability of the local community to respond to climate change effectively, Payne said.
“(Purdue) is a land grant institution that, by definition, is supposed to be committed to serving the state and contributing to the betterment of our community,” she said. “So I ask (Purdue): if not for the kids, and if not for us, then for who?”
Payne hesitated, looking back at the picture of her children on the screen behind her, before glancing around the assembled audience in Hiler Theater.
“And why not now?”