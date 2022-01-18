Just as Neil Armstrong left an American flag on the moon 52 years ago, another member of the Purdue community will leave a poem.
A poetry anthology with works from all over the world, including from Purdue, will be launched in a time capsule aboard a SpaceX flight bound for the moon.
“The Polaris Trilogy” joins thousands of musicals, paintings and other forms of art heading to space in three launches beginning this spring.
Poet and professor Joe Heithaus of DePauw University will edit the first of the three Polaris anthologies and seek works from Africa and Europe with themes of rock, air and water.
Former Poet Laureate of Indiana Joyce Brinkman will edit the second anthology, including works from Asia and North and Central America with the theme of stars, sun and moon.
Brinkman collaborated with Purdue professor of creative writing and twentieth-century poetry Donald Platt to write one of the poems that will be onboard. The poem, also written with 10 other people, is called “Following the Rivers’ Flow” and focuses on the nature of Indiana.
"I think it's otherworldly, but--bad puns aside--it's very sweet symbolically that SpaceX wants to showcase some art on the moon," said Platt.
Poet and science writer Jessica Reed of Butler University will edit the third anthology, which seeks works from South America, Australia and Antarctica with themes of ice, wind and fire.
“The anthology will be a snapshot of poetry on Earth,” Brinkman said. “We want to get all kinds of forms of poetry in various languages as a reflection of the many rich cultures around the world.”
The third launch will have the poetry anthology and over 6,700 works of contemporary creative artists attached to the rocket’s lander, Brinkman said. The lander will remain on the moon, so “it sort of will become a museum.”
Sam Peralta, the creator of The Lunar Codex, the name of the launch, developed the idea of this “museum” after being a part of a similar project.
Peralta, who was one of 125 authors on the Writers on the Moon project, which was a lunar time capsule of contemporary writing, was inspired to branch out to art beyond writing and created Artists on the Moon to broaden the reach by sourcing more space on other spacecraft.
“The Lunar Codex started as a project to spread hope during a dark time—the years of the COVID-19 pandemic on Earth,” Peralta wrote on his website. “The Codex is a message-in-a-bottle to the future, so that travelers who find these time capsules might discover some of the richness of our world today. It speaks to the idea that, despite wars and pandemics and climate upheaval, humankind found time to dream, time to create art.”
Brinkman said she found an article three years ago about Peralta, who was sending artwork to the moon, including a poetry anthology. She sent an email to Peralta and told him about herself and her desire to work on the anthology.
She received nothing back from Peralta for nearly three years.
“I basically forgot about it, but six weeks ago, he sent me an email,” Brinkman said. “He told me that the very first flight he was going to do was already full, but he had the opportunity for two more launches. He was contacting me if I would be interested in the second launch.
“It’s a bad cliche, but I was over the moon about this.”
Brinkman said she is incredibly excited for this project, especially because of her love for the moon.
“I write a lot of moon poems,” Brinkman said. “The moon plays a big part in the imagery I use, and I am totally enchanted with the moon.”
“The moon obviously affects a lot of us, but I am constantly thinking and looking at the moon—more than the average person,” she said. “Plays, jazz, symphonies and all kinds of artwork are going to the moon. It will be there for millions and millions of years.”
Artists on the Moon, a program created by Peralta, is still looking for more poems.
For poems to be included, they must be recent, unpublished works that relate to each theme and are written by authors from certain regions of the world.
“Anyone can submit poetry,” Brinkman said. “There are no age limits and no qualifications beyond following the themes. We are just looking for poems from authors all around the world.
“For example, if there is a student at Purdue from Saudi Arabia or Hong Kong, we would love them to submit a poem,” she said. “Purdue is such a great reservoir for the interest in space and in the many students who come there from different parts of the world.”
International students may choose either their home address or school address to submit from, but their poetry may have a better chance at being included if they choose their home address, as Brinkman is looking for poetry from diverse locations.
The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15, even though the launch is not planned until 2023.
“We’re just getting started,” Brinkman said. “2023 sounds like it’s a long way off, but we think they might begin loading it in June. Once they set the time, whatever is already on board is on board.”
Submission guidelines can be found at brickstreetpoetry.org.