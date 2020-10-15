An individual was arrested Thursday after allegedly pulling a knife on a staff member at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
A student approached a teacher at St. Thomas and said there was a man in the church acting strangely, according to a probable cause affidavit. The man, 33 year-old Deanthony Furman, stated he was homeless, and the teacher provided him with information about Lafayette Urban Ministry's homeless services. The man then left the church.
Several minutes later, the teacher said he saw the man yelling at a student outside of the church, according to the affidavit. The student later said Furman displayed the knife and pointed it at the student.
When the teacher approached, Furman pulled a folded pocketknife from his pants and dropped it to the ground, exposing the blade, the affidavit states. He then allegedly picked up the knife and swung it toward the teacher's abdomen.
The man then reportedly fled the church and boarded a City Bus traveling toward the intersection of West State Street and North University Avenue. He then left the bus after it stopped and ran into the south entrance of Matthews Hall, the affidavit states.
Court records show Furman was convicted of dealing in cocaine, a Class B Felony, on or about Oct. 4, 2006. He was also convicted of resisting law enforcement, a Class D Felony, on or about April 28, 2011.
Officers were dispatched at 3:03 p.m., WLPD Lt. Stason Weite said, and Furman is not a Purdue student, according to the University's online directory.
Furman was issued a persona non grata on Oct. 15, which bans him from campus. Furman has an Indianapolis address, according to the affidavit.
Wiete said Furman is currently in Tippecanoe County Jail on a single Level 5 Felony charge of intimidation. Furman's bail is set at $5,000.