A student in the School of Industrial Engineering was found dead in his house on Stadium Avenue Thursday night, police confirmed.
Anirudh Vasudevan, listed as 22 by police but 21 by a family member on Twitter, was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity and set to graduate in 2020, according to his LinkedIn page.
Vasudevan was found just past 9 p.m. after his roommate reported him unresponsive, West Lafayette Police Department Lt. Jonathan Eager said Friday. The cause of death was unclear as of early Friday afternoon.
"We don't have anything to suggest foul play at this time," Eager said.
An autopsy was conducted Friday and the cause of death is pending further investigation by the toxicology department, Tippecanoe County Chief Deputy Coroner Carrie Costello said. The process typically takes four to six weeks, she said.
Costello confirmed she did not suspect foul play.
Gita Krishnan, who said she is Vasudevan's aunt, tweeted at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi early Friday morning to solicit help in flying the body to Chennai, India, to perform Vasudevan's last rites. She listed Vasudevan as 21, though WLPD listed him as 22.
Krishnan wrote that Vasudevan had lived in Singapore since birth, though he had an Indian passport.
The student's LinkedIn page lists that he served as alumni relations chairman for Sigma Nu from September 2017 to March 2018. Vasudevan wrote that he was part of the team that built an engine to compete in Purdue's Electric Vehicle Grand Prix.
"As team leader in most of my academic groups, I do what is required for the betterment of my friends," he wrote. "As part of the Purdue EV grand Prix team, I have been exposed greatly to the world of electric vehicle manufacturing and I believe that this is the future to building a sustainable pollution free society."
Maya Sanaba, a recent graduate from the College of Liberal Arts, met Vasudevan in 2016 through the WhatsApp messaging platform. Sanaba, who is from India, was part of a group chat along with Vasudevan and nearly 300 other international students who came to Purdue that year.
"He was one of those people, wherever he goes, he's the life of the room," she said. "He brought so much energy to every situation."
Sanaba said Vasudevan's mother is Hindu and wants her son's body flown home for religious purposes. Sanaba, who is also Hindu, said cremation is common among Hindus, but it's possible that Vasudevan will be buried.
Vasudevan and his mother last spoke Wednesday night after he had finished playing video games, Sanaba said.
"He didn't have any enemies," Sanaba said. "Everybody loved him."