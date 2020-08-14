Purdue released information Friday on where students can find their free wellness kits, as the University plans to distribute the kits to students as they move into on- and off-campus housing in the coming days.
Wellness kits include items like antibacterial gel and wipes, a thermometer, acetaminophen, a face shield and two Purdue-branded face masks, along with a copy of the Protect Purdue Pledge. Students participating in Summer Start programs should have already received their kits, per the news release.
Undergraduate students can find their kits at the following locations:
- In their residence halls upon arrival, if they have a housing contract
- Through house leadership if they live in Greek or cooperative housing
- In their off-campus apartments if they rent with one of the following: Alight West Lafayette, Aspire at Discovery Park, Basham Rentals, Blackbird Farms, Campus Edge on Pierce, Chauncey Square, The Cottages on Lindberg, Fuse, HiVine, Hub State Street, Lark West Lafayette, Muinzer Management, Rise on Chauncey and Village West
Undergraduate students who do not fall into the above categories can grab a kit at one of several campus pick-up locations:
- A drive-thru option at Purdue Technology Center Aerospace, 1801 Newman Road, from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 19-21
- A campus walk-up location in front of Smith Hall, from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 19-21
Graduate students can find their kits through Graduate School leadership and distribution sites:
- Armstrong Hall in a tent outside from 1-4 p.m. on Monday
- Beering Hall, facing University Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday
- The Graduate Student Center and Young Hall during business hours today and the weeks of Aug. 17 and Aug. 24
The release did not clarify how apartment complexes will distribute the kits, either to new arrivals or students returning to their old apartments.
Staff and faculty can receive their kits through department leadership, according to the release. Procurement Services is set to start delivering kits to department contacts next week through the end of the month.
All are required to wear a face mask when picking up wellness kits in person.
More questions about the kits can be directed to purchasingrequest@purdue.edu.