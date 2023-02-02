A Purdue aeronautics engineering professor "has been placed on leave effective immediately" after his arrest Wednesday afternoon on preliminary charges of meth possession, dealing and solicitation.
Purdue said in an email to students in his department Thursday morning that the university "is aware" of the arrest of Sergey Macheret, 65 and a Purdue professor since 2014, "and the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics is working that to ensure that undergraduate and graduate student needs are met regarding lectures and labs."
The email, written by department head Bill Crossley, also encourages students and employees to take advantage of provided mental health resources they might need regarding the situation.
According to Tippecanoe County Jail logs, Macheret was booked about 4 p.m. Wednesday on preliminary charges of dealing in methamphetamine and "making an unlawful proposition."
According to Wikipedia, Macheret is a physicist and aerospace engineer known for his contributions to plasma science and engineering. He received his doctoral degree from Kurchatov Institute in Moscow in 1985.
This article will be updated with more information from police as it becomes available.