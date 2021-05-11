Looking for something to do this afternoon? You can catch a Purdue baseball game against Ohio State as a makeup for postponed games last weekend.
The Boilermakers will host the Ohio State Buckeyes at 4 p.m. today, according to a news release. They were both idle this weekend after scheduled opponents Northwestern and Minnesota had to pause team activities due to health and safety concerns.
As has been customary for all home dates at Alexander Field this season, 500 tickets will be available for today’s game. Fans must reserve the $5 tickets before arriving at the ballpark.
All tickets for the Northwestern series, scheduled for last weekend, have been refunded to the credit cards used to make the purchase.
Purdue remains committed to playing Northwestern and continues to hold midweek dates open later this month to reschedule the games at Alexander Field.
Ohio State was the first-ever opponent at Alexander Field in March 2013. The Buckeyes have played four series at Alexander Field, including the final weekend of the 2019 regular season. OSU took two of three this season the weekend of April 30 to May 2 in Columbus.
Tuesday’s game will be a traditional Big Ten Conference game. All Big Ten teams are playing conference-only, 44-game schedules this season.