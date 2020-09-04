As early as next weekend, students may be able to watch movies from the south end zone bleachers of Ross-Ade Stadium.
This possibility was announced earlier this summer, when Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said University officials were discussing the possibility of using the stadium's new video board to host movie nights for students.
Ally Goodrich, lead business development manager, said the Purdue Student Union Board and Purdue Athletics are working together to plan the field's first movie night.
A showing of Avengers: Endgame took place on the field Friday afternoon to test the system.
"For the next couple weekends, they're gonna put movies on and have people social distance on the field," said Sam Dlott, a sophomore in the College of Engineering.
Dlott said he was in his room in Cary when he heard noise from the stadium and walked over to investigate.
"I looked and saw it was Endgame and I was like 'I've got to go watch it,'" he said.
A Purdue spokesperson said the showing today was a test and that if movie nights occur they will be limited to 250 people total, including workers and volunteers.
Goodrich said the tables and chairs set up on the south concourse underneath the jumbotron opened Tuesday, though the area hasn't received much traffic as of yet.
"We are not currently able to go out into the (main) concourse or onto the field," she said. "Now it's the bleachers and then any of the tables and chairs that are out here in the south end zone."
Just today, the announcement went out to faculty and staff in a Purdue release. Early next week, flyers and announcements will be released for the events, she said.
Those flyers will also include information for study and eating areas set up not only on the south endzone concourse, but in the CoRec and the Purdue Amory as well.
The south end zone and Purdue Armory will be open for studying and dining from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, and the CoRec black and gold gyms will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.