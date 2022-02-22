The Black Cultural Center hosted a virtual African American read-in Monday night to highlight the work of Harlem Renaissance author Richard Bruce Nugent. The event was advertised by the BCC on their website and newsletter. However, only 2 of the scheduled 15 attendees joined the presentation.
The event, as part of their Cultural Art series, covered the poems ‘Shadow’ and ‘Who Asks This Thing,’ and the short story ‘Smoke, Lillies, and Jade,’ each relating to Nugent’s experience as one of the only openly gay authors of his era.
BCC librarian Ula Gaha hosted the event as part of her individual campaign to promote the works of queer Black authors. Gaha said many authors that were contemporaries of Nugent were also queer, but few were open about their sexualities at the time.
“When it comes to writers, poets and artists, so much of what they do is about being vulnerable and being willing to share themselves with the world through their art,” Gaha said.
The read-in involved discussion over the complexity of Nugents work, analyzing themes and commonalities between writings.
Gaha said Nugent’s ability to write complex work rivals that of famous American authors of the time like William Faulkner. Nugent just isn’t given as much credit.
“It’s a real shame to me that if people have even heard the name Richard Bruce Nugent,” she said,” he’s not celebrated that way.”