Over 80% of University Senate voted in favor of improving healthcare benefits, access to contraception and improving parental resources for students, staff and faculty to address the impacts of S.B. 1.
Although temporarily suspended under a state judge’s injunction, S.B. 1 restricts nearly all abortions in Indiana, and it disproportionately affects students and certain already marginalized populations on campus, the bill reads.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for Purdue to improve the quality of care for women, and it’s really necessary given the nature and culture around the landscape for healthcare for women,” said Dennis Savaiano, a senator representing the College of Health and Human Sciences.
The seven-part proposal from 11 faculty senators and Purdue Graduate Student Government President Alex Seto began with a call to university administration to improve student, faculty and staff access to affordable contraception and a bump in benefits to cover the costs of traveling out-of-state for reproductive health care.
Part of the proposal included a directive to the Educational Policy Committee to revise the attendance and medical leave policies to accommodate travel and the time at home needed for abortion care. While some policy changes need to be done in conjunction with university administration, Engineering Education senator Alice Pawley said the senate can revise academic regulations under its own authority.
Along with a request that Purdue Student Health Service give patients up-to-date information on abortion services, the senate also asked that PUSH and the coming Ascension-St. Vincent micro-hospital offer emergency birth control.
The senate also requested that the administration make a public statement as part of its “aggressive protection of academic freedom, asserting the right of health care faculty and students to teach and study the material judged worthy given their professional standing and by the standards of their field.”
An earlier section of the bill noted the threat of prosecution placed against University of Idaho health care professors who continue teaching about abortion despite the state’s abortion ban.
The three-page rationale for the bill outlined the necessity of university reaction to S.B. 1.
Students came first. The bill pointed to students’ higher risk of sexual violence, dependence on distant health care networks since many are far from home and a higher need for emergency contraception and abortion care.
“Over half of all abortion patients in the U.S. are in their 20s,” the bill reads, “and one-fifth of all abortion patients are active students seeking post-high school degrees.”
Low-income and marginalized populations are also disproportionately hurt by the abortion ban, according to the bill, because it exacerbates existing health inequities and financial struggles.
The ban will also hurt Indiana’s, and Purdue’s, ability to entice and retain students, professionals and businesses, the bill reads.
“Without affordable options for contraception and abortion, students who might get pregnant will think twice about coming to Purdue,” the bill reads. “Parents will think twice about sending their children to Purdue. Like employees at other businesses in Indiana, staff and faculty recruited from out of state, whether they themselves are capable of getting pregnant, or have partners who can, or have children who can, will think twice about coming to Purdue.”
Direct communication with faculty
The senate discussed and tabled a bill that would establish the University Senate leaders’ rights to directly email faculty.
Any time a member faculty senate leadership wants to send a faculty-wide email, they need to send a request for advance approval to the Vice Provost of Faculty Affairs, according to the bill. The Office of the Provost has mailing lists for University Senate’s constituents, the bill reads, but Purdue Student Government and PGSG have direct access to the mailing lists for their constituencies.
“This right should not be restricted by the person serving in (the vice provost’s) role,” bill co-sponsor Alice Pawley said. “The senate should govern its own access, rather than the administration doing so.”
The idea for the bill was prompted when members of the senate wanted to update faculty about changes to the course calendar following senate legislation from the previous year. “(The Office of the Vice Provost of Teaching and Learning’s) plan was to tell faculty about it just before the fall term as part of their usual communication, which some of us thought was not soon enough given that faculty might revise courses over the summer,” said Pawley.
Talks with the Office of General Counsel “have not yielded evidence” the proposal goes against the duties of the vice provost of faculty affairs, meeting documents read, and Vice Provost of Faculty Affairs Peter Hollenbeck is “potentially supportive” of certain mailing list access.
“In five and a half years, we’ve never denied senate access of this sort when requested,” Provost Jay Akridge said.
“This seems to require the senate leadership to speak with one voice,” said David Koltick, a senator representing the College of Science. He was concerned that senate leadership may disagree on an issue and use the list to voice their positions.
“I’m not saying that we shouldn’t have guidelines for organizing, regulating, or use of the (list), I’m saying that we should decide those instead of the administration,” said Pawley in response.
The bill will come back up in the next meeting on Jan. 23.
West Lafayette BMV
The senate voted to adopt a resolution encouraging the Department of Motor Vehicles to reverse its decision to close its West Lafayette BMV branch and urging university administration to echo that message.
Introduced by David Sanders, a senator from the College of Science and West Lafayette city councilor, the bill is similar to one passed by the West Lafayette City Council earlier this month.
The resolution pointed out first that Purdue’s over-50,000-student campus contributes to making West Lafayette the most densely populated city in Indiana then that the state opened West Lafayette branch in 2002 because of population growth in the Greater Lafayette area.
“This severely impacts our international student population,” said Libby Richards, a senator from the College of Health and Human Sciences. “Their barriers already to integrating with our community are incredible. And so this is just another major hurdle.”
Commendation of Provost Jay Akridge
At the end of the meeting the senate adopted a resolution commending Akridge for his service to the community following his announcement earlier in the semester that he will be stepping down from his provost position and returning to the faculty as an agriculture professor.
“I can't imagine how we could possibly have made it through the pandemic without his wisdom and guidance,” said Stephen Beaudoin, an advisor to the senate and former senate chair.