“Slava Ukraini!”
“Heroim Slava!”
The Ukrainian phrases, which mean “glory to Ukraine” and “glory to the heroes” respectively, were repeated at the end of each speech.
Students, professors and administration members came out to support the Ukrainian community at Purdue at a protest held to raise awareness on Wednesday.
“The support we’ve seen here today means so much more than people realize,” one of the organizers Sasha Marcone said. Students handed out pins and ribbons in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and several attendees came wearing those colors or pieces with traditional Ukrainian designs on them.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels made an appearance before the start of the protest, talking to organizers and offering the support of the university.
“Please ask any Ukrainian students to contact my office or the office of the Provost,” he said.
Daniels said he was “very open-minded” about what the university could do for students with families in Ukraine.
“This is an extraordinary situation,” he said. “They only have to ask, and as I said, anything that seems practical and reasonable.”
West Lafayette resident Christina Mongold attended the protest to show support for her friends and family who currently live in Ukraine.
“I’m tired of this bullshit,” she said, referencing the invasion. “This has been going on for far too long.”
Giorgi Khmaladze, a fall 2021 graduate, said he could sympathize with the Ukrainians because of his Georgian heritage.
“We also border Russia,” he said. “(Russian invasion) is a prevalent theme in my country as well. This is the third time this has happened in 15 years.”
Mongold, who heard about the protest from Facebook, sported a flower wreath on her head, made up of the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The traditional headdress was one of several Ukrainian symbols at the protest.
Roman Zharovsky, a freshman in exploratory studies, was one of several students wearing a shirt with a traditional Ukrainian pattern printed on it.
“The shirt says ‘Воля,’ which means freedom,” he said. “It’s basically the Ukrainian crest.”
Zharovsky was one of several students to give speeches to reference their families and experiences as students of Ukrainian descent.
“This is no longer an invasion,” he said. “This is no longer a conflict between two nations.
“This is a war.”
Students talked about their fears for their families who still lived in Ukraine, as well as the national pride in the strength of the resistance, to which Marcone said the Ukrainian people would “not go down without a fight.”
“The restaurant that I ate with my best friends in Kyiv is now completely ruined,” Diana Hrushka, a sophomore in the College of Science. “My aunt with her three-year-old and one-year-old children are spending daunting nights in bomb shelters just trying to survive.”
Zharovsky asked attendees to write to their representatives and spread awareness about the situation, a plea repeated by several speakers.
Laszlo Gutay, a Hungarian professor emeritus of physics, spoke about his experiences as a survivor of World War II.
“If I wasn’t crippled myself,” he said, referencing an injury he received as a veteran, “I would fight (against Russia) myself because of the hatred I have against this goddamn system.”
Speakers also pointed out the differences between Ukraine and Russia, calling out the rhetoric Putin used to justify the invasion.
“We are not Russia,” first-year engineering student Tanya Masnyk said. “We do not desire to (be) and we will never be.”
After the speeches were given, the 250-strong protest walked down Grant and Northwestern, all the while waving the Ukrainian flag and chanting slogans, both in English and Ukrainian. Some of the slogans were, “NATO close the skies,” “Boiler up, Putin down,” “USA support Ukraine” and “Russian warship go f— yourself.”
Having walked back to the Engineering Fountain, the crowd stood in respect while the organizers played the Ukrainian national anthem on a speaker, later dissolving into hugs and conversations in multiple languages, inquiring after family members and thanking people for their support.
“Please consider donating to Ukrainian organizations,” Ukrainian Student Association President Ksenia Lewyckyj said.
“Stay informed about the issue. Ukraine is a distinct nation, and that’s why we’re fighting so hard right now.”