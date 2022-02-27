Two days after declining a suspicious offer to purchase a ticket to a mid-February basketball matchup against Rutgers, Gracie Zhu received an email from another student informing her that a scammer was using her picture and student ID in a GroupMe ticket exchange chat.
“I was shocked and disgusted,” Zhu, a junior in the College of Pharmacy said.
Zhu, like thousands of other Purdue students, was a member of a 400-plus member group chat on GroupMe, designated as a ticket marketplace for football and basketball games.
She reached out on Feb. 17 to who she thought was Marcus Lannie, a senior in the College of Engineering.
“They took my name, but that’s not actually me in the profile picture,” said Lannie, who received direct messages across a number of platforms, including Linkedin and Instagram, from other students trying to verify the identity of the seller.
The supposed “Lannie” told an already skeptical Zhu she should send a picture of herself holding her Purdue student ID. He promised he would do the same afterwards. Zhu complied and asked the seller for his picture and ID.
What she received instead was an image of an entirely different student’s driver’s license and Purdue ID. The credentials belonged to Nate Weis, who the unknown seller claimed was his roommate.
Weis said he had never met the real Marcus Lannie, but was one of many to encounter the fake GroupMe account utilizing Lannie’s name when he tried to buy an IU ticket.
“I thought I should have to show some proof so that (Lannie) doesn’t think that he’s gonna get scammed either,” Wies said.
Immediately after sending the picture, Weis never heard from the account again. The scammer hadn’t gone dormant, as Zhu received the image of Weis’ identification later that night.
Neither Zhu nor Weis transferred money to the seller. Both recalled a number of red-flags they picked up on from the start of their transactions.
“A lot of times, the scammers talk in awkward ways,” Weis said. “They don’t use correct punctuation, and their English isn’t always the best.”
To complicate matters further, students can stumble upon fake accounts, such as those impersonating Weis and Zhu, with scammers saving images of their real photo identification.
The impersonator can then use these images to fool unsuspecting students, said Andrew Speckman, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences. Speckman was the first person to inform Zhu that her name and information were being used by a scammer.
Even though he never received the ticket to a matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers he paid $85 for, he was able to claim a refund from Zelle.
Jacob Hartman, a freshman in the College of Engineering, was scammed when he paid $40 for an IU ticket to an upcoming game. Hartman was also able to receive a refund from Venmo but admitted he should’ve been more skeptical right away.
“I jumped on it quick and didn’t really pay attention to some of the red flags,” he said. “The Venmo name not matching the person and them refusing to check their inbox for an email I sent them.
“The scammers will typically create a fake account using your Purdue email. So, when that happened, I got a notification and changed the password so that I would have access to the fake account. When I logged in, I saw not only had (the scammer) joined Purdue ticket groups, but ones from other schools including Ohio State, Michigan State, Illinois and Georgia.”
The groups from other colleges were the first clues to Hartman that the scammers were not Purdue students and were operating on a larger scale.
“The phone number that they linked to the account had international code that I looked up and traced back to India,” Hartman said.
Other students who were impersonated share similar frustrations.
“I had a feeling they were in different time zones because I would get a lot of messages from scammers at four or five in the morning,” Zhu said.
The few instances of ticket scamming reported to the PUPD were labeled as “fraud.”
“Fraud falls under a false pretense that’s being used to take somebody’s money or something of value,” Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said.
In the case of ticket scams, that false pretense is the promise to deliver a ticket when money is received.
“Unless there is a contract or receipt, it’s going to be difficult to prove that in a court of law,” Kang said.
Kang suggested methods for students to avoid being scammed.
“(Use) in person transactions or a reputable vendor,” he said. “Sometimes you just have that instinct.
“Hey, you know, this doesn’t feel right.”