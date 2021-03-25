According to the results of a recent Purdue survey, most Boilermakers are eager to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. However, officials say one top reason among those who reported not wanting the vaccine is mistrust of vaccinations in general.
Members of the Purdue community were able to address these concerns during “We’ve Been Here Before: Addressing Skepticism of the COVID-19 Vaccines in Underrepresented Populations”, a virtual panel co-hosted by the Latino Cultural Center, the LGBTQ Center, and the Black Cultural Center Wednesday night.
The panelists included Daniel López-Cevallos, an associate professor of Latinx studies, ethnic studies, and health equity and assistant vice provost for undergraduate education at Oregon State U; Dr. Charles Sanders, a Purdue Pharmacy alumnus and director of the board of directors at Mount Carmel Health System; and Dr. Becky Good, a clinical associate professor and director of the Family Nurse Practitioner Program in Purdue’s School of Nursing.
Each panelist gave their own presentation.
Through these, attendees were able to learn more about the progression of COVID-19 during this past year, how the virus has disproportionately affected underrepresented minorities and how history has shaped hesitancy amongst these communities.
The main question addressed in Sanders’ presentation was “Is vaccine hesitancy only an ‘African American’ issue or is it an ‘American’ issue?”
“Vaccine hesitancy is multifactorial in the Black community,” Sanders said, “based upon cultural, systemic, unconscious, conscious, partisan and personal experiences.”
These factors include residual effects of slavery, structural and systemic inequities, association politics and a lack of trust by most Americans of a “broken research system,” Sanders said.
López-Cevallos further explained the “underrepresentation in COVID vaccinations” for minority populations, despite higher rates of infection in those communities.
“Where is the data?” López-Cevallos asked. “And are we really targeting those populations that are overrepresented and overexposed?”
He was skeptical.
“If we are to reach that goal of herd immunity then we certainly must reach deep and wide to communities, regardless of socioeconomic, documentation status, et cetera,” López-Cevallos said. “We must provide the information and the opportunity for individuals to make a decision, but ultimately it is our responsibility to make sure we are making every effort to reach those communities.”
Many attendees also shared information about the current policies in place in Indiana and the requirements set in order to receive a vaccination.
Good provided further information on vaccine accessibility to the audience members. Further reminding them to “trust the science behind the vaccine.”
She addressed some of the audiences’ questions, emphasizing the importance of discussing differing attitudes towards the vaccine during this period of vaccine rollout.
During the Q&A portion of the event, Sanders disputed rhetoric that says members of certain communities can’t understand the information being released about the virus and the vaccination measures.
“There’s a mechanism of action and you need to tell people the facts,” he said.
The panelists then emphasized how there are still lessons to be learned from former pandemics, and how the country has yet to put emphasis on public health. The lack of accurate information and a national health care system was pinpointed by the panelists as an influencing factor to the continued spread of the virus and hesitancy toward the vaccine.
“We must remember this is a global pandemic, so our responsibility won’t end once our communities reach that level of immunity,” López-Cevallos said
According to Gov. Holcomb’s news conference on Tuesday, Hoosiers above the age of 16 will be able to schedule a vaccination appointment starting March 31st. Eligibility requirements vary by state.
Those who were not able to attend the live event will be able to watch the recording in the next few weeks. It will be posted on Purdue’s and the BCC’s respective websites.