A section of State State stretching from Grant Street to Marstellar Street will close on Monday.
West Lafayette City Engineer Mitchell Lankford said Tuesday that the primary reason for this closure is a substantial manhole excavation project.
However, a memo from the city's project engineer to the Board of Public Works states that Purdue also plans to renovate the ground floor of the Purdue Memorial Union and install two new terraces. These terraces will be constructed about five feet below the current sidewalk grade, according to project engineer Dan Auckley.
“As a result of this, (the renovation team) will need to run a new storm line to an existing storm manhole at the intersection of State St. and Sheetz St.,” Auckley said in the memo.
Lankford said this closure will affect sidewalks along the north side of the road, including those near the Union. He said that Purdue has proposed a few detour routes for the project.
Sections of State Street east of the construction, as well as portions of Sheetz Street, will remain closed until Oct. 30, while the westbound sections will open on Nov. 30.