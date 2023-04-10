Ji Min Sha has been declared incompetent to stand trial.
He will be committed to the Division of Mental Health and Addiction for “competency restoration services,” according to a court order. He will stay there and his criminal case will be put on pause until he “attains the ability to understand the proceedings.”
The former Purdue student charged with the October murder of his McCutcheon Hall roommate, Varun Chheda, appeared in the courthouse March 24 for his competency hearing.
Tippecanoe County Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin cited his history of antipsychotic medication prescription, auditory hallucinations during his time in jail and the testimony of two court-appointed officials, Joanna Will and Dr. George Parker, in his order filed Monday afternoon.
Doctors working to restore Sha’s competency will have 90 days to determine whether Sha will ever be competent enough for a trial in the foreseeable future. If they don’t think he will, he will be submitted to long-term care for six months from the date competency restoration services began.
If they think he will but doesn’t do so within six months, Sha will be subject to commitment proceedings to improve his competency indefinitely.
The order does not specify what would happen if doctors rule that Sha doesn’t have probability of attaining competency within six months.