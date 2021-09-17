Purdue is celebrating Constitution Day through various events, several of which will count towards the new civics literacy requirement.
Students showed up in the Purdue Memorial Union at 10 a.m. to participate in activities, such as Kahoot and other games, and get some free food.
“We just have some free time between classes,” College of Engineering sophomore Faith Goodin said, “trying to meet new people.”
Phillip VanFossen, the director of the Ackerman Center for Democratic Citizenship, said several political figures were planning on attending, including West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, Purdue Student Government Vice President Olivia Wyrick and Superior Court No. 6 Judge Michael Morrissey.
VanFossen also said the event was federally mandated, as any educational institution that gets federal monies has to have a celebration for the anniversary of the Constitution’s signing.
Though not there specifically as a part of the civics requirement, Goodin mentioned she thought the requirement was a wise addition to Purdue’s curriculum.
“I think it’s a really good addition to the U.S. for Purdue’s program, because I feel like that’s maybe something that was lacking last year,” she said.
The Board of Trustees approved the requirement during its June meeting, despite the University Senate voting against Purdue mandating the civics literacy requirement.
“It’s clear that the Board of Trustees have the authority to do that,” VanFossen said.
The Provost appointed VanFossen to a committee to work on a voluntary civics literacy initiative, which would amount to credit on one’s transcript, but the board ultimately decided to mandate the requirement.
VanFossen emphasized how important it is for students to be able to understand the reasoning behind the U.S. system of government.
“The last 18 months, certainly the last year, has been kind of a laboratory exploring our civic knowledge and lack thereof,” he said.
“Now more than ever, civic knowledge and civic literacy is essential for American citizens.”