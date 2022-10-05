Purdue student Ji “Jimmy” Min Sha was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder Wednesday after allegedly stabbing his McCutcheon Hall roommate to death.
Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete told reporters Wednesday morning near McCutcheon that investigators are not certain of a motive, but, she said, “I believe this was unprovoked and senseless.”
Sha, a 22-year-old from South Korea, was summarily suspended from Purdue pending the investigation, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said.
The victim is 20-year-old senior science major Varun Manish Chheda, of Indianapolis, Doty confirmed.
The Tippecanoe County coroner said in a news release the cause of Chheda’s death was “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries.”
Authorities have not released what type of weapon was used.
Wiete said no one else was in the room at the time of the killing.
Several independent sources said Chheda was playing video games over a Discord voice chat before and during the stabbing.
A student at the vigil Wednesday night said someone in his class was on a Discord call with both Chheda and Sha Tuesday night while they played video games together. The classmate reportedly said Sha lost the game, “rage quit,” left the Discord call and moments later, Chheda was dead.
A Yik Yak user said Wednesday night they heard from McCutcheon South resident assistants that Chheda was on a Discord call at the time of the attack.
A screenshot of a Discord chat shared with The Exponent shows members of a chat seemingly reacting to hearing the stabbing.
“Those screams were literally the worst thing I’ve ever heard in my life,” one wrote. “Do you guys know a Jimmy?”
Another said they should get Chheda off the call.
“At this point the best thing to do is kick Varun off the call,” they said. “Hopefully give privacy of some form.”
A statement from a Purdue spokesman released at 6 a.m. today said police took Sha into custody after he called 911 at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday.
Vincent Nottolini, a freshman in the Krannert School of Management, said he heard sirens early Wednesday from his room in Wiley Residence Hall.
“I was going to sleep last night around 12:30 p.m.,” he said, “and I heard sirens going down the street that were going towards McCutcheon, but I did not know yet.”
PUPD took Sha to the Tippecanoe County jail at 1:30 p.m. to be booked on a preliminary charge of murder on no bond, but official charges have not been filed as of Wednesday night.
Eight students were removed from the first floor of McCutcheon near the crime scene while officers investigated, Wiete said.
First-floor McCutcheon resident Lev Working said the incident happened on his floor, which was blocked off with blue tape earlier Wednesday but is no longer closed.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels released, in part, the following statement at about 8 a.m. Wednesday:
“This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event.
“As Purdue’s president, but even more so as a parent myself, I assure you that the safety and security of our students is the single highest priority on our campus. Purdue is an extraordinarily safe place on any given day, and compared with cities of Purdue’s population (approximately 60,000 in all), we experience a tiny fraction of violent and property crime that occurs elsewhere.
“Such statistics are of no consolation on a day like this. A death on our campus and among our Purdue family affects each of us deeply.
“I am ever grateful to all of you who continually take the time to care for each other and know you will do so in the days ahead.”
Doty said the decision to cancel classes lies with individual instructors, who were directed “to operate with grace and flexibility.”