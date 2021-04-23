Purdue will end student surveillance testing today, according to a press release from Protect Purdue. Employee random testing will conclude May 8 and weekly testing of critical on-campus employees — police, fire, medical, utility operators and others — will continue until further notice.
Though random testing is being phased out, Purdue will still offer voluntary tests from Monday to May 9 for students departing campus. Testing plans for students remaining on campus for the summer have not been released, but will be "evaluated and communicated prior to May 8," per the release.
Symptomatic testing will continue until further notice.
As random testing relaxes, "All Boilermakers are strongly encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," per the release.
Purdue’s campus vaccine site at the Cordova Recreational Sports Center is open seven days a week and "will prioritize members of the Purdue West Lafayette community," according to the Protect Purdue website.
The vaccination site is now accepting walk-ups, and eligibility at the campus site has been expanded to include spouses and dependents (ages 16 and up) affiliated with the West Lafayette campus as well as official Purdue retirees.
Students who are fully vaccinated are encouraged to submit documentation to the Protect Purdue Health Center.