Purdue University and Duke Energy announced a joint plan to explore the feasibility of using nuclear energy to meet the campus’ long-term energy needs, according to a Purdue press release on Wednesday.
“Purdue and Duke Energy intend to study power produced through Small Modular Reactors, a move that may be unprecedented for a college campus and a potential fit for Purdue’s energy needs,” the press release said.
SMRs are significantly smaller than traditional nuclear power plants and are “among the most promising emerging technologies in nuclear power.”
Purdue President Mitch Daniels said there isn’t any other potential option to provide reliable, adequate electric power with zero carbon emissions.
“Innovation and new ideas are at the core of what we do at Purdue, and that includes searching for ways to minimize the use of fossil fuels while still providing carbon-free, reliable, and affordable energy,” Daniels said in the press release. “We see enough promise in these new technologies to undertake an exploration of their practicality, and few places are better positioned to do it.”
Purdue is currently powered through the Wade Utility Plant, which is a combined heat and power system that uses steam to provide heat, electricity and chilled water to cool facilities, according to the press release. A new Duke Energy plant on campus also provides thermal energy. Approximately 50% of campus electricity is purchased from Duke Energy, the press release said.
A series of meetings and joint studies for the plan will begin in the coming weeks.