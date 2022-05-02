Purdue University Police Department Chief John Cox will retire as of July 31, officials announced today.
Cox joined PUPD in 2000 and served in a variety of positions, including as chief the past 13 years.
Before that, he joined the West Lafayette police force in 1987, and he also served as Benton County coroner for eight years.
Cox is on the ballot Tuesday as a Republican candidate for sheriff.
Carol Shelby, senior director of environmental health and public safety, said a search for Cox's replacement will launch in the coming weeks.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a statement: "Year after year Purdue's campus is found to be one of the safest in the country, and John Cox deserves primary credit for that record."