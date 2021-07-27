Three more students have been awarded with the "Old Golden Ticket," a $9,992 award randomly selected from vaccinated students.
The fourth ticket was delivered Tuesday afternoon to sophomore Jeremiah Monteiro at his home in Naperville, Illinois. Monteiro is an industrial engineering student, according to a post from the Life at Purdue Twitter account.
Earlier today, the third ticket was delivered to Hunter Skleton, a junior in the college of pharmacy. She is also a member of Purdue bands.
On Monday, another ticket was presented to Isabella Paglione, an incoming freshman from Fort Wayne. She will be studying biology at Purdue in the fall.
The first ticket was delivered on campus to incoming freshman Quentin Betts.