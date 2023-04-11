A Purdue aeronautics professor has been charged with three counts of unlawful proposition after allegedly paying for sexual acts multiple times, including in his Purdue office.
Sergey Macheret was arrested Feb. 1 on preliminary charges of unlawful proposition, possession and dealing of methamphetamine. He was placed on leave from Purdue after his arrest; a Purdue spokesman has not yet replied to a request Tuesday afternoon for an update on his employment with the university.
Despite the initial arrest, no methamphetamine-related charges were included among Tuesday's charges.
Lafayette police interviewed several suspects, including one alleged victim who claims she engaged in sexual conduct with Macheret multiple times, sometimes in his office, since December 2021.
Macheret reportedly performed oral sex on the victim, took her underwear, placed them in a drawer in his desk and paid her $1,000 afterward, the probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday reads.
The victim, labeled “Victim 2” in the affidavit, said Macheret performed oral sex on her on Jan. 28, and video surveillance from Purdue reportedly showed Macheret walking toward his office. Officers reportedly found the pair of underwear the victim described.
Macheret reportedly admitted to having an ongoing relationship with the victim and giving her $60 after engaging in sexual activity with him in late January.
Police claim there were reports of a man in a gray BMW appearing at areas commonly frequented by homeless people to talk with homeless women between August and January. The man allegedly appeared “almost daily” in these areas.
The witness, who was not named in the affidavit, said she saw him in the area of downtown gas stations, the Lafayette Transitional Housing Center and the food pantry, the affidavit reads.
The witness reportedly took a photograph of Macheret and his license plate while he was near the CityBus center downtown. The license plate was registered to Macheret, and police matched his driver license photo to the photo the witness took of him.
A Lafayette Police officer saw Macheret park his car on Columbia Street near the courthouse and step outside to smoke a cigarette, the affidavit reads. The officer followed Macheret as he got back in his car and drove to the Panera Bread on Wabash Landing.
The officer reportedly saw him coming out of the Panera with a woman and they allegedly drove to Murdock Park, where they stayed for about 20 minutes, both in the back seat.
The woman exited the car after 20 minutes to throw something into a trash can, which was later identified as a Panera cup with a used napkin inside which appeared to have a liquid substance on it, the affidavit reads.
A Lafayette detective was working undercover near the Marathon gas station in the 3100 block of South Street in Lafayette when she saw a car matching Macheret’s vehicle drive by Earl Avenue on Feb. 1, the affidavit reads.
Macheret allegedly asked for the detective to get into his car, and he reportedly drove her to a liquor store on Elmwood Avenue, where he allegedly bought a bottle of alcohol and offered it to the detective.
While in the parking lot, he offered the detective $50 to perform and receive oral sex, the affidavit reads. He also allegedly offered to rent a hotel room, which he reportedly did after offering.
Macheret was subsequently arrested, and his vehicle was searched. Police reportedly found a bag with sex enhancement pills and a sex toy, the affidavit reads.
Deputy prosecuting attorney Alea Favero filed requests to prohibit Macheret from having any contact or being within line of sight of the detective or either victim cited in the affidavit.