More than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in Tippecanoe County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health's latest update.
IDSH reported 1,019 total positive cases on Wednesday, and the death toll has remained stagnant at 11 total deaths since July 15.
Hoosiers over 70 account for the entirety of the 11 deaths in the county, though about 36% of positive cases have been recorded in residents between the ages of zero to 29, according to the ISDH.
Last week, Purdue Athletics announced that 27 people had tested positive for the virus in past weeks and said it plans to provide weekly updates on the department's case count. Individuals testing positive could be anyone in athletics, from student-athletes to coaches to department staff.