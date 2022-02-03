Purdue announced Thursday that due to continuing weather concerns, all in-person class meetings on the West Lafayette campus should continue to be held online if possible or canceled on Friday and that all nonessential personnel should remain working remotely if possible.
Non-essential employees should not report to campus. Area road conditions vary by county, and travel may be unsafe for faculty, staff, and off-campus students, prompting the decision. Note that planned virtual meetings of online/hybrid courses may continue as scheduled.
Purdue administrators and public safety officials are working with city and county personnel to actively monitor the winter storm, and they ask everyone to remain aware of changing conditions. We will return to normal campus operating status for Monda. Should that status change, information will be communicated via email, social media and area media as soon as possible.
Instructors of impacted courses should communicate plans and expectations (e.g due dates, remote meeting methods, exams/quizzes) directly to students. Students should check their email and Brightspace frequently for updates from their instructors.
Predesignated essential personnel should operate under their department procedures. Nonessential personnel should work remotely if possible and not report to campus for any shifts before noon Saturday. The campus adverse weather procedures are available online (pdf).
The covid testing center at the CoRec will be closed Friday and Saturday (Feb. 5). Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact the Protect Purdue Health Center. Case managers will still be available.
University officials continue to monitor area road conditions - and encourage employees to do the same - to be aware of any local travel restrictions that might remain in place. Those planning to travel on area roads should monitor their county travel status.
To check on the status of CityBus operations, you can download the app or search for the MyCityBus app in the Google Play or Apple App Store, or check the CityBus website.
Purdue officials also are working in conjunction with local and state emergency responders to provide assistance locally.
Any additional updates will be available on the Purdue campus emergency page.