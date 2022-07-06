A malware discovery last week caused an IT system outage in Krannert School of Management that affected “servers and backups, some laptop computers and work stations,” a Purdue spokesman said.
On Friday, ITAP sent out emails to Purdue career account users informing them that account credentials are compromised because “the MGMT domain has suffered a critical service disruption and will be offline indefinitely.”
The email said passwords were to be reset at 10 p.m. Friday and that users need to reset their passwords on a trusted device and not one that Krannert provided.
As of Wednesday morning, parts of Krannert’s website are either broken or bare of content, such as the directory and news.
When visiting the Krannert IT lab on Thursday, a reporter noted screwdrivers and tools strewn along desks. The employees there said they were taking out the drivers of computers for security reasons.
“Purdue IT System security and Krannert IT are working around the clock to assess the full impact of the outage,” spokesman Tim Doty said in an email. “Those affected are being contacted by Krannert leadership and instructed on steps that they should take.”
He didn’t answer questions about how extensive the damages are nor from where the malware originated.