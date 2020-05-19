Yajima Industry Co., with specialty in lightweight automotive and aerospace products and components and supplier to Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc., announces the establishment of Yajima USA, located in the Purdue Research Park.
Yajima specializes in the production of sheet metal pressed products using an integrated system from product design to production, including the die design and its production within the group of Yajima Industry, which are the strengths of the company, according to a Purdue news release.
Yajima is located at 944 Niino-cho, Ota-shi, Gunma 373-0032, Japan. Yajima also provides special products and components to the motorsports aftermarket by making use of its technology to design and produce lightweight automotive and aerospace parts.
“The founding of Yajima USA in the Purdue Research Park and its association with Purdue’s Composites Manufacturing Simulation Center is another example of the success of the Purdue Research Foundation’s efforts to bring high-technology companies to Indiana to promote the economic vitality of the state of Indiana and the region,” Brian Edelman, president of the Purdue Research Foundation, said in the release.
The Yajima USA office is at 1281 Win Hentschel Blvd. and will focus on development of lightweight parts and components to proactively take advantage of carbon fiber-reinforced polymer composites and noncombustible magnesium alloy parts.
Yajima USA was attracted to West Lafayette by the combined presence of Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA), the home of North American production for the Ascent, Impreza, Legacy and Outback models, and of Purdue University’s Composites Manufacturing Simulation Center, located in the Indiana Manufacturing Institute in the Purdue Research Park.
Joint Yajima-Purdue CMSC programs are being developed to support the design and manufacturing simulation of products for the automotive and aerospace industries with Yajima USA personnel in West Lafayette with professional personnel and advanced students of CMSC.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is working with the company on a conditional incentive package, according to the release.