Indiana native Robert Ulibarrí has been named Saab’s general manager for its aerospace facility in Discovery Park District, where he will lead the advanced manufacturing and production for aerospace systems.
Meanwhile, a list of West Lafayette building permits issued in April, released Monday, includes nearly $20 million permit issued April 9 to Browning Construction for a new Saab assembly and office building at 2099 Hypersonic Parkway. The property is owned by Purdue Research Foundation.
According to a Purdue news release Tuesday, the $37 million facility for Syracuse, New York-based Saab advances its U.S.-based advanced manufacturing and innovation through a research partnership with Purdue’s aerospace engineering program.
Ulibarrí (you-la-BERRY) most recently served as general manager for industrial automation at Eckhart USA, based in Columbus, Indiana. Previously, he held various leadership positions at Lennox International Inc. and Oshkosh Corp.
He is a two-time Purdue University graduate, having earned both a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and technology, now called Purdue Polytechnic Institute, and an executive master of business administration from the Krannert School of Management.
“With Saab building a state-of-the-art facility in West Lafayette and our partnership with Purdue University, we knew we needed to hire an experienced, forward-thinking general manager with a relevant industry 4.0 background and an ingrained understanding of the community. Robert’s background and profile are a perfect match to lead and grow Saab’s Indiana operations,” Erik Smith, president and CEO of Saab in the U.S., said in the release
In the new facility, Saab will manufacture the aft section, fully installed with associated subsystems, of the advanced pilot trainer aircraft for the United States Air Force in partnership with Boeing.
Ulibarrí is a Peru, Indiana, native and comes from a family of Boilermakers. His wife, Zeina, earned a degree from the Purdue College of Pharmacy. They have three children and plan to relocate from Columbus, Indiana, to the West Lafayette area.
The Saab aerospace facility will be based in the Purdue Research Foundation’s Discovery Park District. Talent recruitment has already begun for certain Saab positions, which will expand when the new facility officially opens in 2021.
When at full capacity by 2027, Saab will employ more than 300 people in the West Lafayette facility across management, administration and manufacturing roles. The new flagship facility will use advanced manufacturing techniques and leverage research and development to support Saab’s broad product portfolio.