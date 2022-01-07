The Purdue Memorial Union basement was once a well-known spot for meeting classmates, studying or grabbing a bite to eat or a coffee on the way to class.
On Monday, it will become that once more.
After about $47 million in renovations since it closed in August 2020, the space is familiar and new at the same time. What was formerly seven or eight restaurants has become 12; the once dimly lit hallways are now opened with natural light from windows; and former back-of-house spaces have been transformed into abundant seating areas.
The PMU hours will remain consistent, opening at 6 a.m. and closing at midnight, said Bryan Krieger, director of operations for Aramark. The dining locations in the basement will primarily open at 10:30 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., with the exception of Starbucks and the Boilermaker Market, which will open at 7 a.m. and close at midnight.
Fresh Fare, Latin Inspired and Barbecue District will be closed on the weekends, but the other restaurants will remain open, Krieger said.
Students will be able to use meal swipes at most of the dining locations Monday to Thursday during dinner time, 5 to 8 p.m.
A new feature of retail dining beginning this semester is a option for commuter students and faculty to purchase a dining plan. The plan will work similarly to Dining Dollars, where commuter students or faculty can buy food at any retail location on campus except Chick-fil-A. A space in the basement will be dedicated to helping students purchase one of these plans.
"We really believe it is a true 'value add' for students because they do receive more dollars than they spend," Krieger said. "It's a secure way for them to be able to get a valuable dining resource."
The new food services available in the Union include:
- Aatish – a Halal contemporary kitchen.
- Barbecue District - featuring slow-cooked meats, regional sauces and sides.
- Boilermaker Market – a convenience store with food and beverages.
- Chef Bill Kim’s – Asian-fusion food with dumplings and bowls.
- Fresh Fare – Fresh flavors with an emphasis on dairy-free and gluten-free options.
- Latin Inspired by Chef John Manion – South American flavors and Latin fare from Brazil and Argentina.
- Zen – Build-your-own Poké and boba teas.
- Pizza & Parm Shop – Detroit-style pizza with a caramelized cheese crust and parm sandwiches.
- Sol Toro – Mexican flavors with a modern flair.
- Sushi Boss – Fresh custom sushi.
- Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux – Scratch-made, Louisiana-inspired cuisine with a game-day flair.
- Starbucks
Chef Bill Kim, the namesake behind one of the new restaurants, played a role in opening five of them: Chef Bill Kim's, Pizza & Parm, Sol Toro, Chef John Manion Latin Inspired and Fresh Fare.
Research and passion for food went into Kim's restaurants, as he said he consulted many times with his college-aged nephew on what and when he likes to eat, paired with his desire to "tell a story through food."
His goal: "Food that is served fast, not fast food," Kim said, "and we want fresh."
Another new option for students is Aatish, a Halal contemporary kitchen, from Ilias Pappas, owner of Athenian Grill (the main company that operates Aatish).
At Aatish, students can build their own bowls or sandwiches on naan bread, and enjoy handmade baklava for dessert, Pappas said.
Another restaurant in the basement that will pay a special homage to Pappy's Sweet Shop is Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux, a restaurant chain co-owned by football alum Drew Brees.
The Lousiana-style kitchen will feature an ice cream machine and shakes using Pappy's ice cream, and it contains an old round booth from Pappy's, which was engraved with a plethora of student names.
Similarly, Walk On's plans to offer a breakfast meal swipe Monday to Thursday, Krieger said.
Senior Vice President of Operations at Walk-On's Tony Caballero said the real inspiration behind Walk On's was the idea of being an underdog, something he believe everyone is in some way.
"For us, our vision is simply just to bring people together and to create an environment that celebrates the Walk On mentality in all of us," Caballero said.
The PMU basement will host its grand opening Monday at 10:30 a.m., said Zane Reif, senior director of the PMU. The opening event will feature a DJ who will walk around and give out prizes. Later in the day, there will be a musical performance and spoken poetry on one of the four stages in the basement. The opening night will cap off with Walk On's showing the college football championship game starting at 8 p.m.