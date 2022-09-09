Three license plate thefts were reported to Purdue Police this week.
All three alleged thefts occurred in the McCutcheon Parking Garage. The first was reported around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The next two reportedly occurred early Wednesday morning, according to PUPD crime logs.
Capt. Song Kang said there’s always a high number of thefts reported at the beginning of the school year, especially types that can be considered a crime of opportunity. He said he’s working with the university to prevent further issues.
“It’s not a victimless crime,” Kang said. “It causes a lot of headaches for a lot of people.”
Victims of a license plate theft should obtain a copy of the police report and present it to their local BMV for a replacement.