Vice President for Human Resources Bill Bell announced Monday that employees who can operate from home should keep working remotely and that the University will function under current guidance "through at least the end of June."
"When allowed by our public health experts," Bell said in a message to University employees, "Purdue will slowly begin to provide more campus access for approved research activity with continued strict adherence to public health protocols. Details will be provided through the Office of the Executive Vice President for Research and Partnerships for those involved in research activity.
"It is our hope that beginning July 1, and contingent upon ongoing assessment and guidance from health experts and government officials, Purdue will offer limited residential coursework with adherence to strict public health protocols, the additional ramping up for research activity, and the possibility of a return to campus for those who work in student support roles. Other employees will be asked to continue to work remotely"
Bell reiterated Purdue President Mitch Daniels' April 21 message to the Purdue community that the University intends to welcome students back on campus in the fall. He said major changes will be put into place "to operate with the utmost attention to health and safety for all faculty, staff and students."