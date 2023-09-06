There are few college football entrances that rival Virginia Tech’s.
As the Virginia Tech Hokies charge onto their home field, Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” roars through the arena. Thousands of fans rock out to the deafening anthem. The tradition goes back over two decades.
The Boilermakers will head to Blacksburg, Virginia, Saturday to face the music, as well as their first road test. This comes after they dropped the season opener last weekend.
Head coach Ryan Walters played a clip of the “Enter Sandman” entrance during their team meeting Sunday night.
“Obviously, an electric atmosphere,” he said.
“Enter Sandman” has been playing throughout the football facilities all week.
“It’s been on repeat in our building right now,” defensive coordinator Kevin Kane said. “I’m excited to see the atmosphere there this upcoming week. I’ve heard a lot of great things.”
Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell visited the sidelines of Lane Stadium during his time at West Virginia.
“It'll be our first road game and so dealing with crowd noise,” Harrell said. “They had a heck of an environment when we went last year. It’s a fun place to play with a great crowd, so all those things will be new.”
Harrell said he expects the Hokies defense to be well-coached on Saturday.
“They’re a sound group,” he said. “Their defensive coordinator is a heck of a coach, so I think the defense is an emphasis for them.”
Sophomore offensive lineman Marcus Mbow said the offense has seen some “aggressive, penetrating players” from Virginia Tech in videos.
The Boilermakers have to prepare for a new defensive element: a mobile quarterback in senior Grant Wells.
“We have to be ready for this guy to take off, whether it's a designed quarterback run, or just a scramble,” Kane said. “Rush lanes are gonna be important. Our ability to tackle in space is gonna be a big deal.”
Wells’ mobility aside, Kane noticed improvement for the Hokies starter.
“From last year to this year, you can see he’s grown a lot,” Kane said. “(He) has a lot more poise and understanding of the playbook.”
After last week’s defeat, junior quarterback Hudson Card noted that “everything we want to accomplish this season is still available,” referring to the loss’s impact on Purdue’s season outlook.
While it’s true that an 0-1 start closes no doors, the implications of a loss this week are larger for a team that can’t count on a better winning percentage in-conference than out of it.
“I think our guys are hungry after Saturday and understand the importance of how every little thing affects how you play,” Kane said. “The biggest positive that came out of that game was the anger and hunger that these guys have approached this week with so far.”
The expectation of a jump from game one to game two has been consistent throughout the week.
“As cliche as it is, you should see the biggest improvements from week one to week two,” Kane said. “Whatever we practice out here and we do it correctly, we got to do it on the field.”
The Boilermakers head off to Blacksburg, Virginia, and play Saturday at noon.