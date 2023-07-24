Purdue will host its 2023 summer commencement on Aug. 5 in the Elliot Hall of Music. This commencement, celebrating 1,500 students, is Purdue's 250th commencement.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will be the keynote speaker during the afternoon ceremony, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
The university and Holcomb will honor the anniversary during a brief celebration beginning at 1:45 p.m., according to a Purdue news release Monday.
The afternoon ceremony will celebrate those graduating from the colleges of education, health and human sciences, liberal arts, pharmacy, science and veterinary medicine.
The morning ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. and includes a keynote speech from Purdue alum Joe Watkins, co-founder of Socio, a recent all-student startup. The morning ceremony will celebrate those graduating from the colleges of agriculture, engineering, business and Polytechnic Institute.
Tickets are required for admission into the ceremonies. Doors open 90 minutes before each ceremony, and all attendees with bags will need to have them checked at the door, according to the release.
Both ceremonies will be livestreamed on the Purdue University News YouTube page.
For those attending in person, free parking will be available in the Northwestern Avenue and University Street parking garages. The Grant Street garage is also available for a fee. The Ross-Ade Stadium North Lot is available for free parking.
Uniformed police will be on duty and will provide directions as needed, according to the Purdue University website.