On Sept. 12, 2001, the Exponent dedicated most of its Wednesday edition to coverage of the Sept. 11 attacks, in which four hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and a field in Pennsylvania.
Students, faculty and staff spent their day glued to the TV screens and radio stations, according to one article on the front page, watching in horror and confusion as the events unfolded. Numerous classes were canceled and a noon vigil was held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
In the aftermath of the attacks, 2,997 people were killed.
The current freshman and sophomore classes are among the first generation of college students to have been born after the attacks.